Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the most loved reality shows. The 11th season is doing great and people are loving the celebrities. Shiv Thakare, Anjali Anand, Tanishaa Mukerji, Aamir Ali, Sangeeta Phogat, Shoaib Ibrahim, Urvashi Dholakia, Vivek Dahiya, Sreeram Chandra, Karuna Pandey, Adrija Sinha, Rajiv Thakur as the contestants this season. Talking about the judges, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora are seen in the show. Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most talked about contestants of the season. He is extremely popular because of the TV shows he has done and also because of his vlog. He and his wife Dipika Kakar regularly share videos on their Youtube channel.

Shoaib and Dipika have been loved as a couple. They also have a son now and he too has become popular like his parents. Dipika and Shoaib have been very friendly with the paparazzi and never hide their son, Ruhaan from anyone. Shoaib is doing well in Jhalak and Dipika has been his biggest cheerleader. Also Read - Dipika Kakar prepares 20 kgs biryani for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast and crew; husband Shoaib Ibrahim praises her

Shoaib Ibrahim performed on Jhalak despite injuries

She had been on the show during the first episode to cheer for Shoaib. Shoaib has always said that he dedicates his performances to his family. The actor has been injured during rehearsals yet he performed and impressed the judges. He performed even after having a broken nail, and bruised legs. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets trolled for not covering her 5-month-old son properly, netizens say 'Itna chota bacha hai...'

Shoaib had made it clear in the starting of the show that he wants to win because Dipika wanted to win the show earlier when was a participant but she was eliminated in the first week itself. Now, Dipika is all praise for her husband who has performed well despite injuries. This is a big story in TV news.

Dipika praises husband Shoaib

Dipika shared a glimpse of his performance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 on her Instagram stories. Along with the video, she wrote, "with a broken nail, bruised legs and store body, you performed like fire.. work pays off and it will."

Take a look at Dipika Kakar's post:

Recently, Dipika was spotted on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with her son, Ruhaan. It seems, we will get to see Ruhaan, Dipika and Shoaib on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Dipika had recently made 20 kgs biryani for the whole cast and crew of the dance reality show. She revealed that this was the first time she made so much amount of biryani. Shoaib also revealed that everyone loved the biryani on sets.