Dipika Kakar is enjoying her last trimester of pregnancy, and she is doing everything possible to keep herself happy and healthy. The soon-to-be mom is on cloud nine and is waiting for the arrival of her little one. Dipika Shoaib Ibrahim was spotted in town and was seen sharing her happiness over the last few days remaining until the baby's arrival. Dipika Kakkar can be seen in the video talking about just waiting for the baby and talking to shutterbugs about the baby's due date, which is on 21.

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar sharing her excitement of her baby's arrival

So going by Dipika's big reveal, there's just a day left, and her family and friends are eagerly waiting to hear the most longed-for happy news. Dipika has been one of the most loved and successful actresses of her time, and she is known for her carefree attitude. Dipika, who got married to Shoaib Ibrahim, was massively trolled and judged for announcing her pregnancy, and throughout, she was judged and may even have claimed that her pregnancy is fake.

Dipika slammed the trolls on her YouTube blog for spreading negativity and questioned whether they got tired of being so negative all the time. Dipika Pallikal is an ex-Bigg Boss contestant known for her friendship with former cricketer Sreesanth.