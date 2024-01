Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most adorable couples out there. In 2023, they were blessed with their first child, a son Ruhaan. The actress who has a very successful YouTube channel keeps fans updated on whatever is happening with Ruhaan. She is enjoying motherhood to the fullest. Dipika Kakar gave birth to son Ruhaan in June 2023. She did not have an easy pregnancy. The couple had revealed their anguish at failed pregnancies in the past. On the occasion of New Year 2024, she wrote an appreciation post for her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim reveal face of son Ruhaan; here's who fans feel he resembles

Actress thanks Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar wrote that Ruhaan and she were lucky to have Shoaib Ibrahim in their lives. She said that he juggles all roles in a wonderful manner. The actress said Shoaib made time for them in between all his shoots and schedules. In 2022, he did the Star Bharat show Ajooni. After that, he has been on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a contestant. He is doing quite well there. Fans left Mashallah comments on her post. But some netizens said that the two use a lot of social media even for extended family members.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim journey

The two who had an inter-faith marriage have come under a lot of scrutiny. As we know, Dipika Kakar changed her name post her wedding. Many people have questioned on that though she never discusses it saying it is a personal matter. The actress is now loving being a mom. However, she said she might return to work in a couple of years if something really good comes up her way. The actress is best known for Sasural Simar Ka and Bigg Boss 12. Of late, she made news as she cooked a huge amount of biryani for the entire team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.