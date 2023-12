Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved jodis of telly town. They met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and fell in love. They also got married and have a baby boy, Ruhaan. Dipika and Shoaib with Ruhaan are a happy family now. Shoaib Ibrahim is currently a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He has been performing well and on the premiere episode, Dipika had been on the show to support him. Now, Dipika has arrived on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 once again to support Shoaib. Well, this time she is not alone. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dipika Kakar prepares 20 kgs biryani for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast and crew; husband Shoaib Ibrahim praises her

Dipika Kakar and son Ruhaan arrive to support Shoaib Ibrahim on JDJ 11

Yes, she has also brought her little angel, Ruhaan to support Shoaib. Shoaib has double luck this time. A video has gone viral on the internet where we see Dipika Kakar with her baby boy Ruhaan. She happily poses for the paparazzi and speaks to them. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets trolled for not covering her 5-month-old son properly, netizens say 'Itna chota bacha hai...'

Later, she drops Ruhaan inside and then comes out to pose with Shoaib Ibrahim. Many of the fans have loved this beautiful family. One of the users on social media wrote, "Mashallah mashallah @ms.dipika bhabi you are looking so so gorgeous nazar na lage." Another user wrote, "Beautiful baby and mamma. najar na lage." Well, this week, we will get to see Ruhaan on the show as well. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Dipika Kakar, Shefali Shah and more actresses who have married more than once

Trending Now

Take a look at the videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dipika prepares 20 kgs of biryani

Earlier, Dipika had impressed everyone on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 after she prepared 20 kgs of biryani. She made the biryani for the whole cast and crew of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. She had shared the video of the same in her vlogs. She made biryani with 10 kgs of chicken and she also made raita with 6 kgs of dahi. This is a big story in TV news.

Post that, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that everyone loved the biryani and were shocked when they learnt that Dipika prepared it all by herself. He also praised Dipika for all the efforts she takes for him. Shoaib had revealed in his interviews that it was Dipika who convinced him to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 as she can handle Ruhaan alone.

Watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Amruta Khanvilkar’s interview:

Dipika and Shoaib have fall prey to some dirty trolling always. People have gone down to a dirty level to even troll their son, Ruhaan. However, the couple has always taken a stand for the right.