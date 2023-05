Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are all set to welcome their first child in July. The TV actress has not had the easiest of pregnancies. We know that she has PCOD, and she has developed gestational diabetes too. Today, a news item went viral saying that Dipika Kakar has decided to quit acting after the arrival of her child. Fans were extremely disappointed with the news. Dipika Kakar is known as a good actress and fans feel she has a lot to offer. Some began passing nasty comments hinting at her inter-faith marriage and how she has lost focus on her career. Now, Dipika Kakar has decided to come clean on the matter.

She told ETimesTV that she has been misunderstood and misinterpreted. The actress said that she has no plans to quit acting. She said that she might take a break of a few years to devote time to her child. Dipika Kakar said that she enjoys being a housewife. After years of working in daily soaps, the life of a homemaker is something she has craved for. But that does not mean that she has quit being an actress. Dipika Kakar said she might resume work soon if she gets a big project after the birth of her child. She said this will be decided only after the child comes into the world.

Dipika Kakar said that she believes in old-school parenting. The actress feels a child needs his or her mother around when young. Dipika Kakar said that she would not like to miss out on that phase of motherhood. She said she would like to wake up for her kid when he or she has exams and do the regular stuff. Dipika Kakar said that she is enjoying her pregnancy immensely and this life has been her dream. Dipika Kakar said that she has immense respect for women who juggle motherhood, work and home simultaneously.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. The couple spoke at length on how they're supporting four families with their income. This is the actress' second marriage. She was earlier married to a pilot Raunak Samson. She became famous all over with Sasural Simar Ka.