Dipika Kakar has reacted to her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim's miscarriage on her recent blog and mentioned that she too has been through this difficult phase. The actress, who is expecting her first child, mentioned in her blog that her sister-in-law is copying this tough situation, and her husband, Sunny, who informed the world about the loss, is by her side, and they are extremely strong. Adding her own experience, Dipika got emotional and mentioned that this toughest phase is something that many women have gone through, including her, and it's not a nice place to be in, but we have all to move on.

Dipika added that nobody can deny the emotional pain we go through, but we have to show courage and accept it as God's decision. Dipika, who announced her first pregnancy with husband Shivan Ibrahim, has faced miscarriage, but after a long time, they are blessed, and the actress is doing everything she can to have a baby. Saba and Sunny got married last year and the actor's sister was expecting her first baby, however one day they learnt that the baby's heartbeat isn't working and hence she was asked to get aborted, Saba was devastated by this update and slowly she is recuperating form his huge loss.

Dipika is in her last trimester, and hence she couldn't go and meet her sister-in-law in her tough time. Dipika said in her blog that she has been advised to take complete rest, and hence she has been having no movement outside. Well, her fans cannot wait for her to announce the good news, as they too are waiting for the baby's arrival. Just a few weeks ago, Dipika's picture of holding a newborn baby went viral, and many assumed that it was the actress baby, but it was a fake picture. However, soon Dipika will have her baby.