Dipika Kakar has longed to embrace motherhood for quite some time now, and currently the actress is in her third trimester and is all set to welcome her first baby with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. But there was a time when Dipika lost her hope as she lost her first child in her first miscarriage, and it was damn hard for her to deal with. In her latest interview with TV Times, Dipika recalled how her miscarriage hit her very badly and she couldn't stop crying. Dipika had conceived for the first time, and she reveals how Shoaib and the entire family, including her, were in a different zone altogether and even planned the delivery despite her being in the initial stage. "When the unfortunate thing happened, it hit me very badly. Shoaib stood like a rock for me because I don't remember him being sad in front of me. No one in the family got upset in front of me."

Dipika further adds how she went crying to her mother-in-law: " I reached home and started crying, but my mother-in-law was extremely supportive. Nobody made me feel like something horrible had happened". Further revealing how she came out of it, Dipika said," It took me a number of days to come out of it. I was undergoing a treatment, and that took a very heavy toll on my body. You can't get out of it alone; you need your family. You need your husband to be there with you."

Just a few days ago, her sister-in-law went through the same situation as she suffered her first miscarriage, and that was the first time Dipika narrated her miscarriage incident on her vlog. For now, the elated parents are waiting for the arrival of the little one.