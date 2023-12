Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are both known for their vlogs apart from their acting jobs in the TV industry. Both Shoaib and Dipika love sharing details of their lives with their fans. And in a recent vlog, Dipika Kakar talked about how her son, Ruhaan is teething and is in a lot of pain. The last couple of days have been tough on Dipika and mostly on Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar talks about son Ruhaan having his teething phase and being in pain

In her new vlog, Dipika Kakar shared how Dada has been cooking her favourite Sabji which is made in Gaon style. The actress then shows Ruhaan just waking up. Dipika asks him if he is in pain. Cut to her solo visual, Dipika reveals that Ruhaan has begun teething because of which he is in a lot of pain these days. The Sasural Simar Ka actress says Ruhaan cries very loudly and to see in him pain has left her anxious and worried. They have all been trying out different soothing solutions for Ruhaan and finally, since the day before the vlog came out, Ruhaan has been a little better. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reaches Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 sets with son Ruhaan to cheer for Shoaib Ibrahim; fans say 'Nazar na lage'

The crying doesn't stop but Ruhaan is doing much better than the previous week. The actress then shot the sabji recipe and later shared a video of playing with Ruhaan. Dipika says that they keep distracting Ruhaan in between. We see Ruhaan smiling and laughing in the video. Dipika showers him with kisses as he plays. After a while, Ruhaan baba went to sleep. Dipika then opened a parcel she got. The actress ordered feeding bowls for Ruhaan. Dipika says that she has heard from everyone that in the initial days, the baby is in a lot of pain. Dipika talked about the doctor suggesting Calpol for Ruhaan. However, the actress was worried about how much medicine should be given to the baby. While she is giving Calpol she is also giving some cool and iced teethers to soothe Ruhaan. She also talked about people suggesting giving a wet cloth after freezing it. But, it would mean Ruhaan sucking on water and they haven't given water to Ruhaan yet. Since he was exclusively breastfeeding, they avoided water. Also Read - Dipika Kakar prepares 20 kgs biryani for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 cast and crew; husband Shoaib Ibrahim praises her

The actress then found a popsicle maker for babies. She expressed her milk and made a popsicle out of it. That has helped Ruhaan a lot. The actress then played the video of Ruhaan enjoying the cool popsicle.