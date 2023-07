Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been on cloud nine since the arrival of their son. The happy couple have named their little munchkin Ruhaan. It was a premature birth and Ruhaan had to stay in NICU for a few days, but he is healthy and home with family. He is the centre of attention for his parents. Dipika and Shoaib give a timely update about Ruhaan and their life through Vlogs. In a latest video, Dipika Kakar shared how she planned a special surprise for Shoaib as his show Ajooni completed a year. She also revealed her father's reaction and who Ruhaan resembles according to him. Also Read - Dipika Kakar shares an adorable picture of husband Shoaib and son Ruhaan playing with each other, pens an emotional note

Special Surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim

The video starts with Dipika Kakar saying that she has just woken up as she sleeps when Ruhaan sleeps. Then she plans a special surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim. With her relatives, she planned balloons, cake, bouquets, and big poster with Rajveer Bagga's pictures on it. Shoaib plays the role of Rajveer Bagga on it. She then plans something even more special. She writes 'Tere Vaste Kuch Bhi' on Ruhaan's onesie and makes him wear it. It is Shoaib's favourite phrase. Further, we see Shoaib's mother trying to delay his entry in the house as he has arrived much earlier than expected. As Shoaib enters, he gets very happy to see Ruhaan in his onesie. Further in the video, Shoaib goes on to say that the show Ajooni has been very lucky for him as he got Ruhaan. Dipika Kakar then complains that Shoaib keeps on spoiling Ruhaan and kissing him while he is asleep. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Falaq Naaz is upset with Dipika Kakar; shares the Sasural Simar Ka actress did not contact her after Sheezan Khan's arrest

Dipika Kakar reveals who Ruhaan looks like

The best part is when Dipika Kakar revealed about her father's visit to Ruhaan. She revealed that the moment he arrived, he said that the baby looks like Shoaib. While everyone felt that Ruhaan looks like his mother, Dipika's father stated that he looks like his father. Also Read - Dipika Kakar spending sleepless nights after the birth of her son Ruhaan, shares heartmelting details

Trending Now

Check out Dipika Kakar's new VLog below:

Definitely, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are enjoying the best phase of their lives. Ruhaan's entry has made it all the more special and they have every happily embraced parenthood. The happy couple though has chosen not to share pictures and reveal Ruhaan's face as yet. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.