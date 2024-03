Dipika Kakar who was once upon a time a very popular actress in the television industry has selflessly committed herself to being a mother to her son Ruhaan. Motherhood is hard and it’s a lifetime commitment, and seems like Dipika Kakar has happily accepted this change, the actress is not even thinking about making any comebacks anytime time. Dipika spends all the time with her son Ruhaan and motivating her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and TV actor who was a part of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and 8 more celebs who took a break or quit acting at the peak of their career

Shoaib who was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 where he was defeated by Manisha Rani to win the title of the show is right now in Dubai for a vacation with his family, but this Dubai trip is special as it's their son Ruhaan's first international trip. Dipika recently got candid about how motherhood has changed her life completely and she cannot even think of leaving her son even for a minute and if she does she instantly gets the mom's guilt.

Hailing working mothers who have to leave their children back home and go to work, Dipika said" Working mothers, hats off to those who have to leave their baby at home. I can totally understand how much of a struggle they must be going through in their hearts."

Dipika even shared inside deets of her Dubai trip with son Ruhaan and Shoaib, ""This time, the entire trip is very, very different from up till now. With a baby, everything changes. Right now, you have your baby with you and your eyes are always on that person. Like, even now, Shoaib and Ruhaan are sleeping together. And I have kept a cushion. Shoaib is also a little aware in his sleep. But even then, every 10 minutes, I go and check if he has moved, if he is okay."

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are a popular couple in the TV industry and they often leave their fans in awe of their chemistry and understanding, especially after embracing parenthood they are a different and better person.