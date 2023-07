Tv Couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are relishing every second of their parenthood moments. After five years of blissful marriage, the couple was graced with the birth of their first child, a baby boy, on June 21, 2023. They gave their son the name Ruhaan, and even though his adoring parents haven't revealed his face just yet, they frequently tease their followers with endearing glances at him. Once more, Dipika filmed Shoaib, who is seen cuddling with his one-month-old son while he took a break from his duties.

Shoaib Ibrahim plays with his infant son.

On July 30, 2023, Dipika Kakar uploaded a sweet picture on her Instagram account showing her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, playing with their one-month-old child, Ruhaan. In the photo, the father and kid were seen lying on their bed, and the son was seen putting his tiny hands-on Shoaib's face. Additionally, Shoaib was clearly seen kissing his son on the hand. The moment was truly wonderful, and Dipika wrote in the caption," Mera Sukoon."

Recently went for baby's checkup.

Recently, Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar, and their 26-day-old baby Ruhaan were seen leaving a hospital. They reportedly took their young son for a routine checkup. The adoring parents and their son can be seen walking toward their car in a paparazzi-shared video. Shoaib chose all-white casual attire for the hospital visit, and Dipika wore a salwar suit with a pink and white design. Additionally, the newlywed father was seen holding his newborn baby in his arms while swaddling him in a yellow blanket. Although Shoaib hid his son from the cameras, Ruhaan's partial glimpses simply melted our hearts.

Dipika is facing sleepless nights; her baby peed on the phone.

Let us tell you Dipika Kakar keeps her fans updated with what's going on in her life after becoming a mother. She recently shares about her routine which has completely changed since Ruhaan come into her life. Dipika said in her vlog that she has no time to eat, sleep, or even bathe because her son sleeps only with her. Despite all these problems, Dipika is enjoying her motherhood journey so much. Apart from Dipika, Shoaib also shared a funny incident in which Ruhaan peed on his phone.