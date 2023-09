Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim did the face reveal of son Ruhaan last night. He looks like an adorable dumpling. We can see the little one in the arms of his parents as he is dressed in black. Compliments came pouring in for the child. As we know with babies, people started commenting on whom did Ruhaan resemble. Well, celebs like Bharti Singh, Tarun Raj, Roshmi Banik and others complimented the couple. Fans commented that Ruhaan looks a bit like his mom, Dipika Kakar and his paternal aunt, Saba Khalid Ibrahim. Take a look at the adorable pic of Ruhaan... Also Read - Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's baby boy is out of the NICU; mom-baby to be home soon

Fans feel he looks like Saba Ibrahim, younger sister of Shoaib Ibrahim

The little one has the big cognac eyes of his mother Dipika Kakar. It seems the couple wanted to do the face reveal earlier but avoided doing so respecting the wishes of elders. As we know, it is believed that small babies attract nazar (evil eye) if the face is shown too early. A user commented, "Mashallah..dipi pay hai poora ka poora mashallah..thori si jhalak buwa pay hai," another one wrote, "His face is just so similar to Saba."

Take a look at Saba Khalid Ibrahim's pic

We can see both of them have the round face with plump cheeks. Shoaib Ibrahim said the whole family cut a cake as Ruhaan completed three months. As per the customs, they also did his circumcision ceremony. The child was born a little premature. Dipika Kakar and Ruhaan spent almost 20 days in a hospital before they could take them home. This is the couple's first child. They revealed that Dipika Kakar has had a miscarriage before. The actress has also battled hormonal issues is this period.