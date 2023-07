Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim embraced parenthood on June 21. The actress went into an emergency delivery and gave birth to a baby boy. Given that the baby had a premature birth, he had to be kept in NICU. Finally, after days, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim take their little Chotu home. Yesterday, pictures of new parents with their little munchkin finally going home from the hospital went viral on social media. Shoaib Ibrahim through his Vlogs has been sharing all the details with his fans. In a new Vlog, he opened up on the warm welcome they received at home and whether or not they would reveal the baby's face. Also Read - Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim take their newborn baby home; actress asks paparazzi to NOT make noise [View Pics]

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim talk about their parenthood journey so far

In the Vlog, he shared how his sister Saba decorated their home to welcome the baby. The living room of the house was decorated with flowers and balloons and had a huge sign that said Welcome Home. Jokingly, the couple also said that they have already changed many diapers since morning and that is their new routine. They revealed that she would share the name of the baby soon with fans but they won't reveal the face as yet. Though they do not believe in it but since elders have asked them to not share pictures of the baby yet, they would follow the advice. Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim said, "Our new journey will finally begin, we have already changed many nappies since morning. Now a new routine will begin and we will start learning things slowly. We will soon reveal our son's name. And we won't be revealing his face for some time. Frankly, we don't believe in it but our elders have told us so we will wait. So please wait for some time and we will soon reveal his face and name." Also Read - Dipika Kakar gives an update on her son's health; says 'We can see his face clearly now' as she raves about his bonding with Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib revealed that they are staying in his sister Saba's home as the work in their new home has not been completed yet. His father was in tears as he got to see his grandson. Also Read - Shoaib Ibrahim REVEALS why Dipika Kakar has not been discharged yet from the hospital

Trending Now

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's video below:

Dipika Kakar also share how she is feeling after becoming a mother. She expressed that there is a different kind of sukoon and now that they are home, she is even more excited.