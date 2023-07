These days, TV Actress Dipika Kakar is enjoying being a parent to her newborn baby. Recently, the actress's newborn son celebrated his first month of life. At the same time, Deepika has re-entered the world of her vlogs after a long absence. The actress continued by explaining how hectic her daily schedule has become and how much time she spends with her adored son, Ruhaan. Dipika Kakkar stated in her most recent vlog that she barely ever has time to shoot anything since she is so busy taking care of Ruhaan.

Dipika Kakar couldn't sleep after the baby's delivery.

Dipika said in her vlog that she has been busy with feeding, bathing, sleeping, and playtime. Dipika says, ' I'm enjoying this stage. Every new mother looks forward to these hectic times and restless nights. Mothers who have gone through this will undoubtedly concur with me.' Dipika added that her son Ruhaan has entirely altered her sleep schedule. She sleeps whenever Ruhaan does. She takes a little snooze with Ruhaan since she always sleeps with him and has to wake up to feed him and take care of other things, she said. Talking with the Audience She said, "I have to look after him constantly, and I am unable to sleep at any other time; I finish my nap as soon as he does."

Has no time for a bath

Dipika further disclosed that, because of Ruhaan, her schedule has gotten so full that she is currently unable to find time for even her day-to-day tasks. She oiled her hair two days before but didn't have a chance to wash it because of her son, Ruhaan. Dipika Joked in her vlog,' I was going to have a fast shower in about five minutes, and Ruhaan's Pass was returning. He napped for two hours today, giving me the opportunity to shampoo my hair and have a peaceful shower.'

Dipika had a premature delivery.

Let us tell you that Dipika Kakar had a premature delivery; the couple welcomed a baby boy on June 21. But her due date was in the middle of July. To inform his followers of the wonderful news, Shoaib Ibrahim posted on Instagram. "Alhamdulillah, this morning, June 21, 2023, in the early hours, we were blessed with a baby boy."