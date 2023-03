Dipika Kakar, who announced her first pregnancy news just a few months ago with hubby and television actor Sohaib Ibrahim, is facing a lot of trolling due to the same reason. Dipika Sohaib Ibrahim has always been a soft target by the trolls ever since her marriage due to intercaste marriage. And now Dipika Kakar is extremely tired and is strongly slamming the trolls as they have crossed the limit by calling her pregnancy fake. Dipika is extremely active on her vlogs, and in her latest video, she lashed out at the trolls and asked how much negativity they would spread. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan suffers broken rib cartilage during Project K film shoot in Hyderabad [Watch Video]

Lashing out at the trolls, Dipika said in her video, "How much negativity will you spread? Be it pregnancy, or celebrations or profession, or a relationship between husband and wife, you have to spread negativity. And, then you go ahead and blame us for being fake? We are nautanki baaz?". There are lots of fans who sent her love and dropped all the positive comments. One user commented, " Stay Strong and stay Calm. Breathe in and breathe out. Do whatever makes you happy. Gussa mat karo khus raho so that baby v khush rahega ya rahegi. Take Care.". Another user said, " Dont react on negative comment .dipi di ur pure soul u always spread postive vibes .Allah give u more success and good health .....ameen".

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar lashing out at the trollers fir calling her pregnancy fake

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and many other actresses who got married to Muslim men time and again faced criticism for their choices, but one needs to understand where to draw the line, and surely trolls don't know what limit means. Dipika and Sohaib have been happily married, and the couple cannot wait for the arrival of their little one.