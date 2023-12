Dipika Kakar Ibrahim rose to fame with her debut show, Sasural Simar ka, where she played the role of Simar. After winning the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, she came into further limelight. She is married to television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, and the duo were blessed with their first child this year. Today, Their son Ruhaan turned six months old and Dipika, a doting mother, took to social media to post an adorable picture with a beautiful caption. Through the post, Dipika has thanked her son Ruhaan for blessing her life with his presence.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's adorable message for son Ruhaan

Dipika Kakar currently is on break from acting. She however now runs a successful vlogging channel called, 'Dipika ki Duniya' where she updates her fans and well-wishers about whatever is happening in her personal and professional life. Dipika in fact shared her whole pregnancy journey with her YouTube family while she was pregnant with Ruhaan. Dipika has one revealed that how she already has suffered a miscarriage in the past and hence when she was pregnant again with Ruhaan, she became extra careful. The actress was blessed with Ruhaan on June 21, 2023. Ruhaan was a premature baby and the actress stayed in hospital for over 15 days after her delivery. As her son today turn six months old the new mommy has taken her social media and penned an emotional note. Check out the post below.

Dipika Kakar trolled for being overprotective of her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim

Being a vlogger, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim gets love as well as hate in equal amount. On one hand where she is appreciated for the way she loves her family; she has often been bashed for being overprotective towards her husband actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika often visits Shoaib's workplace to spend time with him however a section of social media users feels that the only reason she frequently visits her husband sets is to keep an eye on him. Shoaib and Dipika have laughed at such speculations and always said that these things no longer bother them.