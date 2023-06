Dipika Kakar has become a mommy, and her excitement is at its peak. You can see this after-delivery video of the actress where she is beaming with joy and talking about her premature newborn baby's cry, which only shows how much she longed to become a mother. In the video shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, who is elated to be a father too, he is seen addressing Dipika as mummy, and the beaming joy on her face is priceless. She is speaking about her newborn baby's first cry and calling it the most beautiful and precious cry ever. This video will instantly melt your heart.

Watch the video of Dipika Kakar from the hospital, where she is seen talking about her newborn soon after the delivery, and it will instantly melt your heart.

Dipika and Shoaib welcomed their baby boy on June 21, and the elated newlyweds shared this news with their friends and fans who were eagerly waiting to know the health of the actress and the baby. He revealed Dipika is fine and the baby is in an incubator and asked everyone to pray for their baby. Shoaib resumed work within two days of the delivery as the man is on a mission to give everything best to his little newborn.

While Dipika will be taking a sabbatical from work and taking care of their little one, Dipika has been working tirelessly and even financially supporting her husband, who was facing difficulties getting good work. There were reports that Dipika will be quitting acting, however, the actress refused the reports and claimed that her statement was misconstrued Now it's Shoaib time, and he is leaving no stone unturned to give his wife and newly born baby the best life they deserve. Talking about Dipika, she is right in the hospital, and the entire family has reached out to catch a glimpse of the little one.