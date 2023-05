Some pains scare you forever, but you have to live. Right now, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister and You Tube vlogger Saba Ibrahim is going through an unimaginable pain as she suffered miscarriage in her second trimester. She couldn't believe why this happened to her, but she accepted it, saying, ' Allah ki yahi marzi thi'. Saba's husband, Sunny, took her YouTube vlog and informed their followers and fans that his wife, Saba, was suffering a miscarriage. Sunny narrated how it was a routine checkup and Saba was told that there is no heartbeat in the baby and she needs to get operated, and this left them shattered and wondering how to react.

Sunny further added that it was the toughest phase for them, and today, as they share this heartbreaking news, Saba has stepped out for the first time from her bedroom and is in a good state. While fans are showering all the love on them and sharing their heartfelt condolences for the loss.

Talking about Saba, she is also extremely close to Dipika Kakar. The TV actress is too pregnant and is in her third trimester. Fans are waiting for the couple to soon announce the arrival of the baby. Dipika has also stopped stepping out in the city in her last days of pregnancy as she is suggested to take ample amounts of rest. Dipika and Sohaib are expecting their first baby, and they are the most beloved couple on television. Saba too was present in the video and heaved praises for her husband, saying that he was very strong and couldn’t hold back her tears. Saba and Sunny got married last year, and this year they have been eagerly waiting for Sunny's arrival ever since Saba learned about her pregnancy. Saba got a lot of messages from her loved ones, and they assured her that soon she would be pregnant again and God would shower her with all the happiness, and we too wished the same for the girl.