Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Fame Disha Parmar is expecting her first child with husband Rahul Vaidya, and this one video of the soon-to-be-new parents is going viral on the internet and winning hearts. The couple indulged in a romantic dance where Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya looked extremely elated to be a father soon, and in this video, you can see Disha pulling towards him and dancing along with her, touching her baby bump. Rahul and Disha had announced the pregnancy on their Instagram account with the ultrasound video as well and it was the most surreal moment for them.

Watch the video of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame, Disha Parmar flaunted her baby bump while dancing with her singer husband, Rahul Vaidya, at the club and sending a meltdown to their fans.

The baby bump of Disha is just adorable, and the way she is flaunting it is even cuter. Disha and Rahul announce their pregnancy, and they cannot wait for the arrival of their little one. While Rahul, who is head over heels in love with Disha and showed it in front of the world during his Bigg Boss 14 stunt, is taking utmost care of his beloved wife at this best phase of their lives.

While Disha Parmar, who is in her second trimester, is all set to be back with her popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 along with Nakul Mehta, they are the best Ram and Priya after the OGs, and fans cannot wait for them to witness each other onscreen. And now that Disha is pregnant in real life, it will be interesting to see how the makers will show her pregnancy in the show. It is quite applaudable to see Disha getting back to work during her pregnancy, as there are lots of actresses who have spoken about the hectic schedules on TV sets.