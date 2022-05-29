Disha Parmar, Helly Shah, Nia Sharma - Meet TV's Instagrammers of the week

TV stars are ruling Instagram and no one can deny that. Disha Parmar gave us a surprise with her beach babe avatar from the Maldives and we're not complaining. Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar made a dapper couple at Karan Johar's bash. Take a look at TV's Instagrammers of the week... Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar recalls how she pranked Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's biggest prankster [Exclusive]

Disha Parmar

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar is having a swell time in the Maldives. The actress has posted videos and pics in some stylish swimwear. This is a completely different side of Disha Parmar and fans are loving it. Friends also teased Rahul Vaidya telling him to rush to the Maldives ASAP. Also Read - Top Gun Maverick box office prediction worldwide: Tom Cruise set for the biggest opening of his 41-year-long career both in the US and internationally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedika Bhandari (@vedikabhandari)

Nia Sharma

The actress' new reel while moisturizing her hands is too fun. It is evident that she is not a pro at reels. But when it comes to Nia Sharma she knows how to poke fun at herself. Also Read - Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Preity Zinta and more Bollywood celebs who adopted orphans and changed their lives forever [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Anushka Sen

The Baalveer actress has landed in Korea for the shoot of her first project in the country. She is being represented by Asia Lab in the country. Anushka Sen got a warm welcome at the airport as she arrived with her dad, Anirban Sen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Sen (@anushkasen0408)

Helly Shah lives it up in Cannes, France

The actress was in Cannes, France for her movie, Kaya Palat. She posted a video enjoying the beautiful city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar were dressed in their best for the birthday bash of Karan Johar. The Naagin actress looked stunning in a sparkling gown while he wore a tuxedo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

These were the celebs who rocked Instagram this week from the world of TV.