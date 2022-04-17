, , , Palak Tiwari, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more TV celebs have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Our TV celebs know how to keep their fans entertained off-TV as well. With some interesting, goofy, lovey-dovey posts on Instagram, Tv celebs often their fans in awe. And in our section of TV Instagrammers this week, we have 13 celebs. , , and more celebs won hearts with their posts. Keep reading to know if your favourite TV star has made it to the list of TV Instagrammers or not. Also Read - Bharti Singh has a very useful gift for Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; here's how Neetu Kapoor reacts – watch video

Disha Parmar

The 2 actress's three posts made noise. One being with the other Priya aka . And two posts, one picture collection and one reel of herself. Disha's sunkissed pictures in a white suit are breathtaking. On the other hand, she as Priya is winning hearts with her new reel. Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt REVEALS why he did drugs; says, ‘You become a cooler guy with the ladies’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta who will soon be seen in Never Kiss Your Bestfriend 2 shared a reel video with his on-screen sister from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Ram and Shivina grooved to songs of and . The two of them ooze so much swag that you'd feel like joining them. Also Read - Lock Upp: Shivam Sharma-Sidharth Sharma's fight, Payal Rohatgi’s terrorist comment and more; 5 nastiest moments from Kangana Ranaut’s show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Surbhi Chandna

The Naagin 5 actress, who is currently seen in Hunarbaaz, shared a reel video from a wedding wherein she was seen munching on Gol Gappe aka Pani Puri. Her voiceover to the video is a sheer delight.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Bigg Boss 14, Dil Se Dil Tak fame Jasmin Bhasin shared a couple of photoshoots on her Instagram handle that we couldn't stop looking at. It was for a bridal collection. Jasmin looked breathtaking in each of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Palak Tiwari

The Bijlee Bijlee hitmaker is soon going to be seen in a new music video with . The actress-in-making shared a reel recently in which she looked super HAWT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Newbie mommy Debina Bonnerjee shared a video of herself crooning a lullaby in her mother tongue, Bengali. It's such a wholesome video, really.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon)

Bharti Singh

Another newbie mother Bharti Singh shared pictures from her yet another maternity photoshoot. She wore a black gown and looked gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen)

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy who is best friends with penned a heartfelt note, an appreciation of a kind for the actress. It's BFF goals!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Soon, Rupali will be seen as a younger Anu in Anupamaa: Namaste America. The actress was seen grooving to Chor Bazaari in her latest reel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has her own YouTube channel wherein she shares everything right from her skincare routine, make-up routine, make-up experiments and more. This time, Erica shared a picture on her gram that reminded netizens of Disney's Cruella.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica J Fernandes (@iam_ejf)

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer and recently collaborated on a song called Ve Tu. The Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor shared a reel, a BTS from the sets. It's a fun video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Laddoo and Sunny never fail to mesmerise us with their love-dovey romance pics. Karan and Teja shared some mushy pictures from Jessica Khurrana's birthday bash that went viral soon enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Shehnaaz Gill

The Honsla Rakh and Bigg Boss 13 fame has been rocking the fashion world with her amazing photoshoots. Here's her latest one:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

That's all in the TV Instagrammers this week.