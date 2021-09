Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are now holidaying in the Maldives to ring in his birthday and enjoy a much delayed honeymoon. The actress began work on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 just after her wedding with the singer. Life has been dreamy for the couple after Bigg Boss 14. Rahul Vaidya impressed one and all on the Salman Khan show and immediately bagged Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It was during Bigg Boss 14 that Rahul and Disha kind of confirmed to the world that they were a couple. He also popped the marriage question to her when she came inside the house. Also Read - Imlie, Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more – Here's what to expect from your favourite TV shows tonight; #SpoilerAlert

Disha Parmar defended Rahul Vaidya when people said bad stuff about him on the show. She came on Siddharth Kannan's show to promote Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and there she spoke about how she felt taking on the trolls. Disha Parmar said that it was tough mentally but she is someone who cannot ignore all this. The actress said that many doubted their relationship calling it a fake stunt for the show. Nakuul Mehta then reveals that he knew that they were close. Disha Parmar said that some fans said she did dump Rahul Vaidya once the show got over. She said that she did get upset but later got over it.

The couple got married in July 2021 in a dreamy ceremony. Rahul Vaidya is back with his concerts. Disha Parmar is back to work with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 with Nakuul Mehta. The two have done the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in the past. Nakuul Mehta said that he gets trolls on his political commentary but it is not something that he worries about. He can ignore all that blissfully. He says acting and fatherhood takes up all his time.