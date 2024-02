Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are in the news. The couple is all set to get married today (February 20). The pre-wedding festivities have been happening in the city. Divya will be getting married to Apurva at her house in Mumbai. The lady has no plans to have a grand destination wedding. Divya and Apurva make for an adorable pair and they have been enjoying their wedding festivities. They had a grand cocktail party recently and it was their mehendi ceremony yesterday. They also had a sangeet party and many of the celebrities attended. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar sangeet pictures go viral; netizens wonder why she's getting married at home

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

Will Divya and Apurva do Bigg Boss together?

Divya and Apurva have been interacting with the paparazzi and they have many fun conversations with them. Divya won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. She was one of the most favourite and now the paparazzi are questioning her if she will do Salman Khan's Bigg Boss again with Apurva just like Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Also Read - Divya Agarwal to tie the knot on THIS date with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar; check out all details

Trending Now

Divya had the most hilarious answer to this question. She said, "Do you want Bigg Boss to get over as Apurva had a bad temper and he can destroy things in the house and this world is not for him." Apurva then said that he genuinely does not want to do the show and if he wanted to he would have done.

But Bigg Boss is not his cup of tea. The couple clarified that they will not do the show even if their fans want them to do it.

Watch a video on Bigg Boss 17 reunion party

People are now waiting for Bigg Boss OTT 3 to begin. Elvish Yadav won Bigg Boss OTT 2 and now a lot is being said about Bigg Boss OTT 3. As per reports, many stars have already been approached for the show. Vicky Jain was reportedly approached for it but he has revealed that he did not get any calls.