Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar make for an adorable pair. They have been in the news for the reports of their marriage. Divya has been sharing a lot of stories about her wedding and the planning. She had revealed that she is getting married on February 20 at Apurva's residence in Chembur. The pre-wedding festivities have been happening since a few days. She had her sangeet party and mehendi ceremonies and the pictures are dreamy. Many celebrities from the industry had been a part of her sangeet party. The bride and the groom have now shared the dreamy pictures from their wedding. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar to participate in the new season of Bigg Boss? Here's what the couple said

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar get married!

Yes, Divya and Apurva are finally married now. Divya took to Instagram to share pictures from their dreamy wedding. Divya and Apurva were twinning in purple outfits for their special day. Divya wore a gorgeous purple lehenga while Apurva's purple sherwani grabbed attention. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

The wedding happened as per Maharashtrian rituals it seems. Sharing the pictures, Divya wrote, "From this moment on, our love story continues...Rab Rakha"

Take a look at Divya's post here:

As soon as she shared the picture, Priya Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mahhi Vij, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Swapnil Joshi, Chetna Pande, Bharti Singh and others congratulated the couple.

Divya and Apurva were friends for a long time. They were together earlier but decided to stay separate. However, Apurva returned to Divya's life again and this time they decided to get married. Earlier, in an interview with Etimes, Divya had revealed that she wanted to get married to Apurva on their second meeting itself.

She felt that Apurva is the exact replica of her father. Apurva had proposed Divya for marriage on her 30th birthday. Apurva owns four restaurants in Mumbai. Out of which two of them are in Vashi and the other two are in Bandra and Chembur.