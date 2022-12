Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal has been at the receiving end of criticism ever since she got engaged to her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar, just nine months after her breakup with her former boyfriend Varun Sood. Many people called the actress a gold-digger after Varun shared a cryptic reaction with a calming emoji on Twitter. Divya has now lashed out at trolls for talking ill about her past relationships, however, she refused to comment on Varun's reaction. Also Read - Divya Agarwal reveals she dated Apurva Padgaonkar for 3 years before Varun Sood; 'He helped me move on'

When Divya was asked about Varun's cryptic tweet, she refused to comment on his reaction. But she would expect some sensitivity from fans regarding her engagement. She said that she has always been open about her relationships but that does not allow netizens to make negative comments about her personal life. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Fans term Varun Sood's shirtless pics as break-up glow, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma gets birthday surprise and more

"I am engaged now and they should show some sensitivity and not talk about my past relationship. I am in a very happy space and look forward to my life with Apurva," Divya told TOI. Earlier, she had revealed that she has known Apurva for the past seven years and also dated him between 2015-18 but they drifted away. They continued to remain friends and Apurva helped Divya move on from her split with Varun. Also Read - Varun Sood drops his super sizzling photos after ex Divya Agarwal gets engaged; fans call it a break up glow

On December 5, Divya celebrated her 30th birthday and her celebration was more special as her entrepreneur boyfriend proposed to her. In one of the pictures, Apurva can be seen giving a kiss to Divya, while in another pic she is seen sporting her ring. "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparky and I found the right person to share the journey with...A forever promise. From this important day. I will never walk alone," Divya wrote on Instagram.

Divya was earlier in a relationship with Varun Sood, whom she met on the sets of the show Ace Of Space. They dated for four years but later parted ways. Before Varun, Divya dated former Bigg Boss contestant and her former Splitsvilla co-contestant Priyank Sharma.