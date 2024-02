Divya Agarwal recently tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar. The two had been dating for a year. He was her friend from her non-showbiz days. The couple got married at her home in Chembur. They had a simple sunset wedding with a close friends and family members in attendance. The split of Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal was widely reported in the press. His family also made some comments, which got a lot of hate for the Cartel actress. In an interview with The Times Of India, Divya Agarwal revealed how Apurva Padgaonkar helped her get over the traumatic times. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar take inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's wedding; here's how

Divya Agarwal on how Apurva Padgaonkar helped her deal with trolls

After her split, she got badly trolled by fans of Varun Sood. She said that Apurva told her to ignore them. It seems whenever he saw her upset or sad, he did tell her to forget the negativity and move on. Apurva Padgaonkar would tell her that they should indulge in some good food. She told The Times Of India, "He would tell me, make me understand that one day just like TikTok, if these social media platforms shut down what will these trollers do, they won’t have anything to do. We will do the same thing that we are doing now." Also Read - Divya Agarwal to tie the knot on THIS date with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar; check out all details

Apurva Padgaonkar restored her faith in spirituality

She also said that post the death of her father, Divya Agarwal was shattered. She had stopped praying and going to temples. It was Apurva who helped her reconnect with God and spirituality once again. She said she has rediscovered her faith and feels connected to a higher power. The actress said he has helped her reconnect to her old self.

Divya Agarwal praises Apurva Padgaonkar for progress

She said she is back to being her original self. She feels reconnected to her roots with a sense of progress. Divya Agarwal said, "I’m a very rooted actress, I don’t want 10 people around me to do things for me. I can do it for me. When I come back to home, I’m a normal girl who likes to cook food and enjoy it with her family."