Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal was in a relationship with Varun Sood for a few years. It was only last year that they called it quits. They were one of the most loved couples of the TV industry and their breakup left many disheartened. Divya has now moved on and is engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. However, the past once again came hitting as she got into a Twitter battle with Varun Sood's sister Akshita Sood. In a tweet, she alleged that Divya hasn't returned theur ancestral jewellery and that got a response from the actress.

Divya Agarwal pens about the jewellery

In a new post, Divya Agarwal shared the picture of the jewellery given by Varun Sood's family and mentioned that she is returning it. In one post, she wrote that she never asked for it and never even wore it. She wrote about her manager being hospitalised yet taking calls for the same.'

Check out the tweets below:

Maine toh 10-11 din pehle message kiya tha unke manager ko. Aaj pata nai kyu reaction aa raha hai. Khamoshi ka fayda toh nai uthana chahiye na. — Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) February 22, 2023

Giving back the “jewellery”? pic.twitter.com/rHPGJ3J2AJ — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Haan toh ek saal baad yaad aaya ??? Jeene do bhai .. meri manager hospital me hai — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Mujhe yaad bhi nai tha.. I never asked for it.. I never wore them.. it’s almost a year now.. my manager esha is in hospital.. usme bhi bichari calls me to remind me about this.. and if it was so important why wait — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

In one of the posts, Divya Agarwal also wrote that the jersey that Varun Sood gave her when she was in Bigg Boss OTT house was also taken back by him.

Earlier, Varun Sood carried out a Q & A session on Twitter and one of his answers triggered Divya Agarwal it seems. She then slammed him on social media and stated that nobody should test her patience. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.