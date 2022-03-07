Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood parted ways after being in a relationship for around four years. Recently Divya shared a long post on Instagram announcing her breakup with Varun. The actress posted, “Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that’s true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don’t blame anyone for anything that’s happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that’s okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that’s okay ! I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend Please respect my decision.” Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood break-up, Umar Riaz-Rashami Desai show off dancing skills in viral video and more

When a breakup happens people start questioning the character of the girl or boy. But, Divya has made it clear that no one should question Varun's character. The actress tweeted, "Dare any one say anything about Varun's character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It's my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect."

What about us Divya di ... Who loves you togather from starting ... What about me ... Meri family Tut gayi uska keya ... What about my lost ... What about My family ...@Divyakitweet @VSood12 — Ankita Kundu (@ankitakundu158) March 6, 2022

I knew it!! Vee would never do such a thing ?!! STARTING M I WAS frustrated so i believed them but i knew it ain't like that ??❤

But D please don't leave him!! He is your child

Divya and Varun are gonna stay here for long... forever please ?? — Queen_Agarwal (@RathoreRia22) March 6, 2022