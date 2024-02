Bigg Boss OTT season 1 winner Divya Agarwal is all set to walk down the aisle with restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20th at her house in Chembur. Their wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Well, Divya and Apurva's pre-wedding festivities will start on February 18th. As per reports in TimesofIndia TV, Divya's sangeet will be held on Feb 18 February 18th and pheras on 20th. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Don't miss out on latest Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Tatlubaaz EXCLUSIVE: Dheeraj Dhoopar is grateful to PreeRan fans; is thankful for their love for his OTT debut

The Cartel actress Divya who is on the cloud nine these days said that the two will be getting married at home and they are quite proud of their decision as they didn't want to go with the regular ideas. She even said that people book a five-star hotel, and do all the festivities in the banquet and near the swimming pool, but she wanted to do something offbeat as she wanted an experience.

She continued saying that she had many things running in her head. She is happy as well as sad as she is missing her father. She is quite emotional yet happy. Divya even spoke her heart out about her wedding outfit and said that the couple will not be following the regular colour codes of yellow, green, or pastels. They have selected a color palette of red and purple. She even revealed that the pheras would happen around the sunset.

Moreover, Divya and Apurva have a plan for the perfect honeymoon as they two love traveling. She mentioned that Apurva wanted to see the Masai Mara and they would go on their honeymoon in April. She even said that the two would like to explore India. Apurva and Divya have been dating for a long time now. The two look amazing with each other and paint the town red with their mushy romance.