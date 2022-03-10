After almost five days, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have responded to the hullabaloo around their break up. Both of them took to Twitter to request fans to give them space. Divya Agarwal had said that she decided to break up as the relationship was affecting her 'self love' and she wanted to be alone. Fans were heartbroken as they were extremely invested in their love story. Today, both of them told fans that they needed space to heal and the continuous outpour of questions and advice on social media was not helping the cause. Varun Sood also told people the same thing. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood request fans to give them space to get over the split — read tweets

Divya Agarwal tweeted, "You know what hurts the most? People want to see me somewhere and I don't want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!" Fans were not impressed with this. This is what some of the reactions were...

You know these three years we have everything...to make u both happy

Our time,our hearts...we were there to support you throughout...

But after reading this

Im sooo hurt???

I feel sorry for Vee?

Good bye di

It was great loving u#DivyaAgarwal — Kaira_Divrun (@Divya_Fcc) March 10, 2022

And the nautanki award goes to Divya ???

Congratulations ?? — RIDA? (@SanamSyed17) March 10, 2022

I have always noticed when celebrities get married they do it privately and post after 1-3 years later but breakup is like a national news that celebrities post on social media platforms within seconds ?? funny circus — Simmi (@Simmi31943237) March 10, 2022

Arey yrr kitna pakaugi ,breakup ko Ghar Tak rakha ja sakta ha but apko attention kaise milegi fr

... Stop this nonsence — Jaanii (@BossLady_Jassi) March 10, 2022

Varun Sood, in the meantime, was apparently linked to her BFF Madhurima Roy. However, Divya Agarwal cleared that and said that he was a man of integrity. Varun Sood has now gone home to Delhi. After seeing his tweet, fans left such comments...

So if you two wanted to be 'QUITE' why u declared it in SM ? you two have only announced otherwise nobody would have known about your break-up. Baat ko Public tum logo ne kiya hai stories and tweets daalke, to log to baat karenge!! — Shubham Dutta ? SAVAGE KING ? (@RealShubham_7) March 10, 2022

What a joke yaar, You guys should not have brought this on social platforms if you wanted peace and space. Infact you guys are tweetinh daily and now it looks like bad PR stunt. I wish you guys are back as we adored you as couple, all the best ❤️ — Charmy (@oyecharmy) March 10, 2022

Phir aapas mein Hi break up break up khel lete. Why to announce to the whole world ? — Rustiq (@rustiqee) March 10, 2022

We can see that now people are also little tired of how things are playing out on social media. We hope that Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood find the peace they are looking for.