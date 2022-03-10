After almost five days, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal have responded to the hullabaloo around their break up. Both of them took to Twitter to request fans to give them space. Divya Agarwal had said that she decided to break up as the relationship was affecting her 'self love' and she wanted to be alone. Fans were heartbroken as they were extremely invested in their love story. Today, both of them told fans that they needed space to heal and the continuous outpour of questions and advice on social media was not helping the cause. Varun Sood also told people the same thing. Also Read - Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood request fans to give them space to get over the split — read tweets
Divya Agarwal tweeted, "You know what hurts the most? People want to see me somewhere and I don’t want to be there. They force, they threat, they cry.. nobody knows what happens in a house.. nobody needs to know! This social pressure will not move me one bit! SO STOP TRYING!" Fans were not impressed with this. This is what some of the reactions were... Also Read - Urfi Javed dons a top with multiple chains; trolls say, 'Kapde khatam ho gaye, ab jewellery show hai' – View Pics
Varun Sood, in the meantime, was apparently linked to her BFF Madhurima Roy. However, Divya Agarwal cleared that and said that he was a man of integrity. Varun Sood has now gone home to Delhi. After seeing his tweet, fans left such comments... Also Read - After Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood's shocking split, old video of the former threatening him with arrest if he faked love goes viral - watch
We can see that now people are also little tired of how things are playing out on social media. We hope that Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood find the peace they are looking for.
