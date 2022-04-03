Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood spotted together in the city; DivRun fans wish they get back together

Divya Agarwal took to her social media handle and revealed that she and Varun have parted ways last month. It was a huge shock for all DivRun shippers. Last night for the first time after announcing the split, Divya and Varun were snapped in the city. They were attending an event. Rannvijay Singha was also a part of the event. Divya and Varun met outside and the paparazzi clicked them away. Ever since Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's pictures are going viral on social media. DivRun's shippers want them to get back together. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 9 Hindi: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie has one of the best second Saturdays in history

Varun had a protective arm around Divya when they were heading back inside. The two did not talk about their break-up openly but their fans see a spark in them. They wish that their favourite couple gets back together again. Divya and Varun shared a couple of stories on their Instagram handle from the event/ party. But it seems they were not together inside. Seeing Varun and Divya together again has left fans hoping that the two lovebirds will patch things up soon. Check out their tweets below:

I never realised I was so attached to them until the past few months, never imagined seeing a photo can make me so emotional? Divrunnn, what have you done to meeee! Love y'all till the end of eternity ??#DivyaAgarwal #VarunSood#TeamSood #Divrun pic.twitter.com/DUhCkAIt6J — Anonymous (@Anonymo95923512) April 3, 2022

We love #divrun together ! still didn't understand the reason though

Hope they sort out their differences & be together & patch up !! — (@PrachiD51705487) April 2, 2022

There priorities are still set... I wish jldii inka patch up ho jaae.... #DivRun #TejRan pic.twitter.com/n9msGbphkP — @MuskanRajput (@MuskanR15791586) April 1, 2022

After their break-up fans started speculating what could be the reason behind their split. When Divya was asked about the same, she said, "Mein agar iss cheez ko cater karne jaun toh meri puri life kam padegi because of the audience I have right now on Instagram. They have been with me in every emotion through my reality shows. It is not like today, if I decide 'aaj ke baad mein apne personal life ke baare mein discuss nai karungi' that will never happen, as people used to watch me 24X7 live. In reality shows, people have seen me breath, that is one of the factors people are expecting so much, probably because they are so connected."

While announcing her split, Divya posted, "I hereby formally declare that I’m on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it’s not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It’s just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He’s a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision."