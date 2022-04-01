Divya Agarwal wishes Varun Sood on his birthday proving one can be friends with their ex - view post

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's breakup two weeks back broke the hearts of fans. There was a lot of speculation on social media on the same. The two were planning to buy a home together for their future. The news of the break-up came as a real shock. Divya Agarwal promised that Varun Sood would continue to be her best friend no matter whatever transpired between them. On the occasion of his birthday, she has wished him on her Insta stories with a pic. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Star". We can see him in a black tee and denims. Also Read - Malaika Arora looks smashing as she gets clicked outside a salon; but netizens troll her outfit, 'Yeh toh hospital ka dress hai' – View Pics

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's break-up led to rumours. His father, Vineet Sood wrote that whatever happened, she would continue to have his love and affection. Many fans who were supporters of Divya Agarwal criticized his family hinting that they were behind the split. Some of the comments were rather nasty. In fact, talk of him cheating on her with her bestie also did the rounds. Divya Agarwal cleared the air, and also said that Varun Sood was a man whose integrity could not be questioned. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and son Sufi give us the picture of the day as they pose with his BollywoodLife Awards 2022 Best Actor trophy

Varun Sood's friends from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have also wished him. Vishal Aditya Singh loves him like a little brother. Sana Makbul also wished him. The trio have a great friendship.

Divya Agarwal is part of the show Abhay 3. She said that it was a dream come true to be part of a successful franchise like Abhay. In the past, she did small roles on other web shows. Seeing the incessant negativity on social media after their split, Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal both requested fans to give them space and privacy to heal after heartbreak. Fans also slammed them for making such a personal issue public on social media.