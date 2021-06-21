Divya Drishti actress Sana Sayyad announces her wedding date – deets inside

Sana Sayyad is known for her role as Drishti Shergill in Divya Drishti. The show was immensely popular and is still remembered by everyone. Sana was last seen in Lockdown Ki Love Story and now the actress has a good news for everyone. Yes, Sana Sayyad has announced her wedding with her beau Imaad Shamsi, an entrepreneur on June 25. Sana and Imaad know each other since their college days. In an interview with ETimes, Sana spoke about her love story. She said that they were in the same college and had a common group of friends. Though they had known each other for almost eight years, Sana never thought about them in this light back then. Also Read - Naagin 5, Divya Drishti, Nazar – 5 supernatural dramas that ruled television

She said, "I had been single for a long time and was busy with my work, so, I didn't stress about getting married. I always believed that whatever is right for me will happen at the right time. Imaad and I started meeting after my show, Lockdown Ki Love Story, ended. We developed a liking for each other and soon started dating. Things worked out well between us and our families." Sana also shared what made her fall in love with Imaad. She said that Imaad has always been a very nice, shy, and humble guy. And also very handsome (smiles)! He is more like a friend and very cooperative. Sana said that she found his simplicity and innocence attractive. "What binds us together is the fact that we are both close to our families and career-oriented. We admire that about each other. It is imperative to give importance to your passion. More than me, Imaad always pushes me to work. People say that life changes after marriage, but I feel that my life will only get better. More than a partner, he is a friend…someone I can confide in, someone I love and admire. It's a beautiful feeling," she added.

Sana also revealed that they had initially planned to tie the knot in February next year and they wanted our families to meet and give them blessings. She added, "While I had met Imaad's family, I was waiting for my dad to return home and meet him. I had never spoken about my relationships with my parents. So, when I told my dad about Imaad, he was shocked as he had lost all hopes of me settling down anytime soon (laughs!). My parents loved him and bonded well with him. My dad and Imaad have become very close. Both Imaad and I don't fancy a lavish wedding. I always wanted an intimate ceremony or a court marriage. So, we decided that if that was the case, then we should get married soon rather than pushing it to next year, as my dad would be leaving for his work to return only after 10 months." Sana is currently preparing for her haldi ceremony and her mehendi ceremony will take place on June 23. The intimate nikah ceremony is on June 25. Sana revealed that they have invited only a limited number of guests so far, which include their families and close friends.