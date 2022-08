Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is known to be an opinionated lady. She is also someone who does not shy away from giving it back on social media if she feels that the other person was demeaning. Well, she shared a video about the plight of women in Afghanistan and some fans did not like it. They reminded her that Bilkis Bano is suffering as much as them yet she chooses to ignore the harsh realities in her own country. As we know, the 11 men who allegedly gangraped Bilkis Bano during the horrific Godhra riots of 2002 got remission from the Government. This move has sparked off outrage in India. People are talking about how justice has been compromised for the lady and it is a blot on the Indian judicial system. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Munawar Faruqui and other celebs who are MOST likely to enter Salman Khan's show [View Pics]

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said that it was not necessary for a celeb to talk about every issue happening around. She said she is unaware of the details of the Bilkis Bano matter and did not comment. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya said this mob mentality of people trolling those who express on social media had made celebs wary. Everyone was careful fearing backlash from different quarters. She also said that it was unfair to stereotype her just because she expressed an opinion. Check out the tweets below...

This whited sepulchre @Divyanka_T is more concerned about the rights of Afghan Women meanwhile turning blind eye to the women in her own country! These sellabrities are a blot!

Spineless jerks! pic.twitter.com/WNJDa9AesX — ?عطیہ (@Atiya83H) August 20, 2022

You are mistaken! I've never turned blind eye to women of our nation or any other nation. Get your facts checked before blurting out rubbish. If you respected women anywhere, you wouldn't have spewed out venom in your tweet! Get some spine woman to stand up for your kind! https://t.co/Y8SCTK8rX6 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 20, 2022

Afganistan jane se... Pahle apne Ghar ki women k liye awaaz uthao ma'am... #BilkisBano pic.twitter.com/KzR0yJ03GM — Mr Hillter (@HilterMr) August 20, 2022

Kahin to aawaaz uthi! Aap jaison ke kaaran- jo uth-ti awaz ko dabane turant aa jate hain, ek baat ki disha ko doosri aur modne aa jate hain, logon ne sach bolna hi band kar diya hai!

A bolen to bologe B bolo, B kahen to kahoge A kyun nahi! Bhai aap apna emotion dekho, main apna! https://t.co/DfGlfH4KLE — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 20, 2022

What happened to Bilkis Bano in 2002 was an inhuman act. While those wanting me to speak about the subject must know, I can't comment if I don't know about it in depth.

It's not always necessary to have an opinion on everything even when one is unaware of facts. Don't push! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 20, 2022

I realize today, why people keep quiet even when in their hearts they get deeply moved on certain topics. We live in a world with a lot of bitterness. The moment you pour your heart out, there's a group present who'd want you to address a different topic. That's demotivating! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

You don't really know a person behind a social media platform.

Forget the name. Am I pro religion? Pro karmik? Pro women? Or pro equality?

People love giving personality certificates reading tweets. But you can't really know the layers of human feelings in a tweetable tiny space — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

You realise, many of us are 'loving hating'?

I'll get hundred trollers on peaceful tweets too. This depicts how intolerance is prevailing.

While I'm in complete favour of standing up for right, being disrespectful to make others see your point isn't correct. — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

Lastly I'll like to add, when I am speaking my heart out, stop yourself from mob mentality! Just because one says something, don't blindly follow!

See the context, research, analyze and then 'maybe' you speak. Don't jump the gun just because you know it's not taxable! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

Also,don't judge a person because 'you think' she/he is a celeb or of a religion or a political influence.

You don't realize but you are generalising everyone.

LET PEOPLE SPEAK! If you take out swords everytime someone open their mouth,it will be a quiet world full of atrocities — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

While you say why don't celebs speak, you need to realise that some or the other group is actually not letting them speak! — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

I am not! You are! https://t.co/yVJYgiXdQ7 — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

Poor you, you can't read it seems or you are a machine! I am speaking up for what I want to....not being lead by the lot! But maybe... You don't want me to speak actually! https://t.co/d1PvzB7jHR — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

?I laugh reading arguments on tweets! Few want to fight just because verbal wrestling is their passion. It's like a tweet competition going on. Few fail to understand that it's not always necessary to win or lose. You can AGREE to DISAGREE...or just let the opinions be. https://t.co/I3dWWk4Qat — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

Why should I be responsible to expose anyone? Am I professionally a journalist digging into information?

I felt women few nations away should be allowed to be educated and earn. So I spoke. Comment on that if you want to.

There are hundred problems and I'm not a news journal. https://t.co/8zGTgUqH8D — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) August 21, 2022

