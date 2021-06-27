Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REACTS to rumours of being offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the past

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently returned from Cape Town after completing the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures of Instagram and we are all surprised by her western look. We have seen her as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has had an amazing journey in showbiz. Recently, there have been rumours that Divyanka has rejected a lot of big shows in the past. Yes, Divyanka has reportedly rejected top shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Kya Huaa Tera Vaada and others. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has also rejected a successful and longest-running show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Arjun Bijlani beats Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari and more to become winner?

Divyanka was offered to play the role of Daya ben. However, hr rejection gave Disha Vakani the chance. As per reports in ETimes, Divyanka is still being offered the role of Daya ben. But source close to ETimes informed them that Divyanka has not been in talks with Asit Modi for Dayaben's role. Such loose talk serves no purpose except that it confuses the janta, especially the fans of the show. Divyanka also reacted to these rumours. In an interview with ETimes, she confirmed that she was not offered Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She said, "That's how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual." She was asked if she will do that show if she is offered again.

Divyanka said, "It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge." Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, as per reports, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is amongst the top five contestants of this season of Rohit Shetty's reality show. Along with her, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood, Shweta Tiwari and Arjun Bijlani are also amongst the five of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.