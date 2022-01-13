is the most talented and beautiful actress we have in the entertainment industry. Divyanka is sweet and kind too but she sure knows how to give it back to the trolls or fans who get too 'serious' over something. Now, it so happened that Divyanka posted a couple of pictures on her gram and talked about how mosquitoes didn't let her sleep. She had captioned it thus: "Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?! #GoodMorning." It seems one fan didn't like the way Divyanka called the mosquitoes 'Indian mosquitoes.' And the fan commented on her post asking her to not use such terms as it seems derogatory. The actress schooled the fan on 'mosquitoes'. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi, Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna and 11 more TV celebs who ROCKED social media to be Instagrammers of the week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

The fan deleted the comment. However, it went like this: "Using the term Indian Mosquitoes sounds very derogatory to the country. I am a big fan of yours but don't appreciate the coined term." Divyanka replied to his comment saying that she is in India and so are the mosquitoes. The actress made it funny saying that she is famous and so can these mosquitoes be. "Why this bias between humans and insects? Tch Tch! (Above caption was meant to be funny),' she said. But on a serious note Divyanka asked the fan to be mature and real and not be uber-sensitive towards everything. She also gave a reality check to the fan saying that there are open sewers in the country where mosquitoes breed.

"Bharat mein, mere ghar ke baaju mein open naala hai aur yahan macchhar hain! Aur Yeh sach hai! Amazon ke jungle mein bhi macchhar hain.... Yeh boloon to kya Amazon waasiyon ko bura lagna chahiye? Come on chhoti chhoti baaton pe serious mat ho! Bade bade masle bhi hain hamare aas paas!" Divyanka concluded. Furthermore, she shared the screenshot of the same on her Instagram stories and added, "This person quickly deleted the comment... but I do get shocked by such delicate sensitivities! Macchhar se zyada isi naazuk soch se pareshaan hoon ab!" Check out her story here:

On the work front, Divyanka was recently seen in a heart-warming video Babul Da Vehda. The song is sung by Asees Kaur. It was well-received.