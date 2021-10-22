Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza is getting married on October 23, 2021 to Hasan Sartaj. The festivities are happening in full swing in Delhi and Jaipur. Shireen Mirza is from Jaipur and the ceremonies will be held in two cities. Divyanka Tripathi flew down a day before to be with Shireen Mirza on her special day. She has shared four videos from the spinster party of Shireen Mirza. We can see that the girls are having a lot of fun. Krishna Mukherjee who played the role of Aliyah on the show is also there. Shireen Mirza is known to TV viewers as Simmi Bhalla, the sister of Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress met Hasan in Delhi and he is a top executive in an IT company. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Bigg Boss 15's wild card entry to ruin Karan Kundrra's game, Mohsin Khan's last good bye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more

The actress will be shifting to Delhi after her wedding. It seems the actress went on a chaat date with her in-laws after the rishta was fixed. They went to gorge on chaat at Delhi's famous Lajpat Nagar market. She also said that she ate at Karim's which is known for its nihari. The actress told Hindustan Times, "Then, at Old Delhi, I ate at Karim's. At Karim's, I had the nihari. That is my ultimate favourite. I was wearing a burqa, one that I specially bought, as it gets a little awkward (being a celebrity)."

After their engagement, Hasan Sartaj wrote on his social media account, "Can't thank you enough for coming into my life and pouring happiness and love in the shell of life. Excited to establish ♾ beautiful moments together for each other." Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Abhishek Malik also got married some days back. This year, we have seen a few nuptials from the world of TV!