TV diva Divyanka Tripathi got married to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya in 2016. The couple progressed quickly in their relationship as they got married within a year of knowing one another. The two have been married for seven years now. As expected, many are curious to know when DiVek will embrace parenthood. The couple are living their life to the fullest as they travel around the world and enjoy themselves. In a recent interview, Divyanka Tripathi spoke about the same. She said now even parents had started asking the couple about the same. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande, Kushal Tandon, Nia Sharma and Top 10 TV stars with most expensive homes

Divyanka Tripathi on the pressure to become a mother

The actress said in a recent interview of Pinkvilla that thankfully no one bothered them with the pregnancy question for a long time. But she admitted that in recent times, the pressure to start a family had increased. She said she believed it would happen at the right time. She said suddenly parents had begun to ask them this question. It seems they told the couple that they had enjoyed enough and now it was time to take the plunge. She was quoted as saying, "They are poking us and we are taking it in a stride. Humlog maze le rahe hai, un log hume poke krte hai aur hume maza ata hai ki wow how sweet, how cute, kitne pyar se bol rahe hai (We are having fun with the banter. We also tease them saying how cutely and sweetly they ask us this question)." Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek Dahiya reveals Divyanka Tripathi was worried about his emotional breakdown; calls elimination his 'Rockstar wala heartbreak'

Divyanka Tripathi to be seen on Sony LIV's Adrishyam

The actress will be seen on the show Adrishyam on Sony LIV. She is playing the role of a spy who is a regular homemaker in her life. The show also stars Eijaz Khan. Also Read - Vivek Dahiya on how his marriage with Divyanka Tripathi has evolved over the years, ‘You become each other’s personal diary…’ [Exclusive]