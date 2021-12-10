is one of the most popular TV actresses. The actress took to Instagram to share a video in which she can be seen doing the bhangra. She is seen in a Patiala suit as she grooves on Patiala song. Her expressions are on point. Fans are going crazy over her video. “Hayeeeeeee mai marjawa,” wrote a fan. “Awesome mam,” read another comment. “Sohni kudii,” read another comment. “Yyyeee hoye my punjaban kudi. Katal karne ka irada hai kya kehne ko to mera dil ek hai per jisko dia hai wo lakhon karodo me ek hai meri muskuraha,” read a user’s comment. Have a look at the song and the comments below: Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Chandna and more – Meet the TV celebs who ACED the Instagram game this week

In a past interview, the actress revealed why she had turned down Bigg Boss several times in the past. Talking to India.com, the actress had said that makers of reality show approached her pretty seriously for Bigg Boss 15. She added that most contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi were approached. "I don't think I am made for it, I am designed for it. Ek taraf I am extremely sensitive, I am. And doosri taraf I can be very volatile and it may be good for Bigg Boss but not so good for me because it will affect me pretty much," she had said.

After winning the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 'Lion' trophy made by her fans, the actress took to Instagram and wrote, "Lo mil gai...This is insanely creative. Hence, I couldn't resist sharing this gift of love with you all. Vote of thanks to banta hai..."My very loving people it must be some good Karma or I may be in good books of God to have you all in my life, otherwise how did I get this lucky? I can imagine the amount of thought, coordination & effort that must have gone into it! Thanks for making my victories and losses so special and becoming an inseparable part of my life."