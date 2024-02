Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been one of the most popular actresses. She has been a part of TV shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale and more. She has also been a part of many reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi. She is one of the most talked about stars and is married to Vivek Dahiya. Ever since a long time, the diva has been offered Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Many of her fans have also wanted her to be a part of the show. However, Divyanka has been rejecting the offer. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Divyanka Tripathi reveals Vivek Dahiya was depressed post show, 'It was all about business for makers'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Vivek Dahiya reveals Divyanka Tripathi was worried about his emotional breakdown; calls elimination his 'Rockstar wala heartbreak'

Why Divyanka will never do Bigg Boss?

Now, Divyanka has finally revealed why she has been rejecting Bigg Boss and will never be a part of the show. Speaking to Pinkvilla, she said that her friends and family members do not want her to go there. She added that there are too many fights and arguments. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi birthday special: Break up with Ssharad Malhotra, cold war with Karan Patel and more; top highlights of her life

Trending Now

She added, "People who are close to me and my fans can not see my respect being maligned. They are scared." She said that there are people who are avid watchers of the show and they like watching reality shows. She shared that reality shows have their charm.

Well, now we know that Divyanka is not going to do Bigg Boss ever. Recently, Divyanka spoke about her husband, Vivek Dahiya's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 journey. She said that Vivek was depressed for days after he was eliminated from the dance reality show.

Watch a video of Divyanka and Vivek here:

She spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "When we talk about the makers, or producers, it's a business model for them, aur hum bhi kal producers banenege toh humara bhi business model hoga jo hum samne present kar rahe hain. But jo log kaam kar rahe hote na, wo log dil se kar raha hain usme. Apna more than 100 percent dete hain."