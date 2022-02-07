Legendary singer passed away yesterday and had shared a condolence post on Twitter. From Bollywood celebs to South stars to television actors, everyone took to social media to mourn the demise of the Nightingale of India. Divyanka had tweeted, “You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.” Also Read - Urmila Matondkar comes out in Shah Rukh Khan's defence after the 'spitting' at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral hullabaloo

A Twitter user tried to troll Divyanka and accused her of copying the lines. The user wrote, "From where u copied these lines." The actress gave a befitting reply to the troll and wrote, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai!"

Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well.

Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai! https://t.co/JxBj7popVO — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) February 7, 2022

The Twitter user who trolled her replied to the tweet and wrote, "Well Being as admirers of ur acting skill..I can't think of insulting you in any way..nowadays almost all-celebrities takes their agency help for such tweets.it is really nice to know that you are down to earth.. keep rocking.. sorry if my word hearts you in anyway."

Well Being as admirers of ur acting skill..I can’t think of insulting you in any way..nowadays almost all-celebrities takes their agency help for such https://t.co/wg6GFZofmE is really nice to know that you are down to earth.. keep rocking.. sorry if my word hearts you in anyway. — D Sharma (@DSharma1982) February 7, 2022

Divyanka's fans are praising her for reply. A fan wrote, "Areee waahh !! Sach DT kitna bhi accha likhe kitna bhi accha kare humare liye humko khush karne ke liye lekin kuch aise log jarur hote h jo humesha meri DT ko troll karte hai that's not right, she is also a human being. Expressionless face She is the original one she never copied and i know that." Another fan wrote, "Ha ha ishe khehte hain pyaar se bajana. People only wants negativity & troling our of good things #DivyankaTripathi." One more fan commented, "Impressed again from you The way you give reply You tells us today how we can see positivity in everything. Hats off to you." Check out the tweets below…

Areee waahh !! Sach DT kitna bhi accha likhe kitna bhi accha kare humare liye humko khush karne ke liye lekin kuch aise log jarur hote h jo humesha meri DT ko troll karte hai that's not write, she is also a human being. ? She is the original one she never copied and i know that. — Navya Loves DT♡ (@3am_chillz) February 7, 2022

Ha ha ishe khehte hain pyaar se bajana

People only wants negativity & troling our of good things#DivyankaTripathi — Annie (@MadhuriSmita) February 7, 2022