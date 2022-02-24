was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. It was a reality TV show and she won hearts with her powerful performances, strength and agility. In fact, a lot of people wanted Divyanka Tripathi to win the show. On the other hand, Divyanka refused the offer to do 2 as she didn't connect with Priya's character. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's fans are missing her and want to see her back on-screen soon. So, when will Divyanka be back with a new project? The actress finally has an answer to the question. However, it may not be what you want to hear. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari is ageing backwards; can give Gen Z actresses a run for their money and here's proof!

In an interview with India Forums, Divyank Tripathi said that she doesn't want to do roles where her character is seen only taking care of the family. Divyanka believes that women these days are far from that only. When asked what kinda role she wants to do, the actress was confused a little and said that she doesn't know what she wants to do. However, Divyanka has an idea of what kind of roles she don't want to do. Elaborating the same, Divyanka said she doesn't want to do the role of a 'submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now.' The actress said that if she took up such a role, it is limiting the strength of women and their entity.

Divyanka says that she wants to take up roles that highlight how women are stronger than they are portrayed by society. Divyanka added that women have been prepped to be like that by the people and society. Hence, she wants to do something that opposes this view, where women are shown as multi-taskers.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen on TV in 's . The actress played Ishita to 's Raman Bhalla. The show was a huge hit amongst the masses. Producers, director's where are you at?