Many actresses have opened up about how initially in their career they had to face the casting couch. Recently, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi also spoke about it. During an interview, she revealed that she was told that she has to be with a director, and there were people who also stated that if she doesn’t do it they will ruin her career. Divyanka further revealed that people try to convince actors like everyone is doing it and getting work through the casting couch only. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty, Surbhi Chandna and 8 more celebs who refused to do be part of Salman Khan's show – view pics

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka revealed, “You finish a show, and then your struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure. Then an offer comes, ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. But why me? I was told that ‘you are really intellectual, this, that.’ Selling it off like my life will be made just by that and everyone is doing it.” Also Read - Shweta Tiwari to Rubina Dilaik: 8 TV actresses who battled DEPRESSION after a nasty break-up

“This is before the #MeToo movement. People who make such offers, they will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind. Nothing can happen in your career. In fact, they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career. But I would have a lot of fun because I knew this was all rubbish. I had seen it in the beginning, I had got my first job based on my talent. So if I got my first job based on my talent, so the next will also be the same,” she added. Also Read - Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya schools a fan about 'mosquitoes' but there's a TWIST – deets inside

Divyanka started her journey as a contestant on the reality show, India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. Her first fiction show was Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. Later, she featured in serials like Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and others. The actress was last seen in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which she was the 1st runner-up.