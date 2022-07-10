Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya's romantic getaway to Maldives for their sixth wedding anniversary is every bit dreamy

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are the most beautiful and loving couple in the television industry. Their love story is every bit endearing. Vicky met Divyanka at the lowest phase of her life and she made the best decision of getting married to him. It's been 6 years since the couple has been married and their love often sends a meltdown among their fans. They are cute, adorable and sexy together. They make such a beautiful pair, this beautiful couple celebrates their 6th anniversary and they went for a romantic gateway in the Maldives and their trip was every bit dreamy. Also Read - Urfi Javed gets slut shamed for wearing a yellow saree with a cleavage revealing blouse for Eid celebration [View pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

The lovebirds painted the town red in the Maldives with their love.

Both husband and wife dropped the inside pictures and videos from the romantic gateway and their fans cannot stop swooning over them. Yeh Hai Mohhabatein actress Divyanka shared the beautiful inside pictures from their romantic gateway in ladies and tagged her hubby as they celebrate their anniversary together. She wrote, " I can only thank us for taking the plunge, for having faith in our destiny, for giving a chance to love 6 years back. Happy Anniversary Viv♥️! PS: Anniversaries should compulsorily be cheesy romantic".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

While Vivek who is head over heels in love with Divyanka and never shies to express his love on any platform, dropped a lovable wish for her on their sixth anniversary, he wrote, "6 years have swung by without us ever realising. It’s your magic and my love for you that keeps us afloat in this adventure. I wouldn’t trade this for anything in the world. That’s a promise.".

Vivek and Divyanka got married in 2016 and their wedding pictures created a huge stir online till date they are couple goals.