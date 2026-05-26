Divyanka Tripati and Vivek Dahiya welcome TWIN baby boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye'

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys and announced the happy news with a fun 'Karan Arjun' reference, leaving fans and television celebrities showering the couple with love and blessings.

Divyanka-Vivek welcome twin babies

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, a television couple, have entered a glorious new era of their lives after welcoming twin newborn boys. The couple, who announced their pregnancy on March 19, shared the happy news with their friends and followers via a hilarious social media post. The ecstatic parents added a comical Bollywood twist to their announcement, writing, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye," which pleased admirers with their brilliant allusion to the famed film line.

Divyanka-Vivek welcome twins

Taking to their Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 26, in a joint post, Divyanka and Vivek wrote, "The wait is finally over... 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood. #Divek #babyboys #DivekBabies #twins #newparents" भारत-यूरोपीय संघ संबंध"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya)

The announcement post read, "We asked for happiness... God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."

In the dreamlike announcement graphic, two newborn boys were sitting among clouds and stars, wearing identical blue knitted costumes, and it looked kinda right on, like it really caught the joy and the coziness of the whole momentous occasion.

Friends and fans congratulate couple

Fans, friends, and TV personalities sort of showered the couple with congratulations and blessings, for the newborns after the announcement, quickly went viral on social media. Celebrities then jumped into the comments section with a lot of affection and good wishes for the new parents and their infants, including Mahhi Vij, Hiten Tejwani, Yuvika Chaudhary, Karisma Tanna , Jamie Lever, Delnaaz Irani, and Monalisa.

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