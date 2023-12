We have seen many TV shows recently came back with season 2. The trend of the new seasons started and now, another iconic TV show is returning with season two. We have all loved watching Deepika Singh and Anas Rashid in Diya Aur Baati Hum. They made for an adorable on-screen jodi. Sandhya and Sooraj Rathi are still remembered by all. The story of the show was about Sandhya, an educated woman who wishes to become an IPS officer. However, she is forced to marry Sooraj Rathi who is a cook and is partially educated. Her brother fixes her marriage with Sooraj after their parents die in a terrorist attack. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - South Indian actress Mahalakshmi to Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Actresses who got brutally trolled for their choice of husbands

Sooraj's mother does not want an educated wife for him as she wishes the girl to stay at home and manage the house. However, Sooraj stands up for his wife and helps her become an IPS officer. The story of the show was loved by many and people connected with Sandhya and Sooraj. Also Read - Tunisha Sharma last rites: Family devastated, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon and more bid final adieu [View Heartbreaking Pics]

Diya Aur Baati Hum to return with season 2?

The TRPs of the show have also been very amazing. The show ran for almost five years and was produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Now, as per reports in TellyChakkar, the second season of the is all set to begin. Diya Aur Baati Hum is coming back with a season 2. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. Also Read - Charu Asopa, Debina Bonnerjee and more TV stars who were verbal about postpartum pregnancy issues

Trending Now

The show was supposed to happen in 2020 but it got pushed. In the show, Sandhya and Sooraj die in the end and hence, we might not see Deepika and Anas in the second season. The show also had a sequel titled Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji starring Rhea Sharma and Avinesh Rekhi.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji was about Sandhya and Sooraj's daughter, Kanak. It will be interesting to see who will play the lead roles in the second season of Diya Aur Baati Hum.