Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are two of the most popular TV shows in the country. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead while, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni in key roles. Of late, both TV shows have been getting flak online. They have a solid fanbase too but the neutral AbhiRa and SaiRat audience has been mincing no words while sharing their views online. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Akshara reaches Udaipur with Abhir-Abhinav; Abhimanyu and fam join too; new montage upsets AbhiRa fandom [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa no more?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been grabbing headlines every day in Entertainment News ever since a leap was introduced in Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV show. Before the leap, Neil (played by Paras Priyadarshan) was killed off. Akshara was blamed and Abhimanyu divorced her and blamed her for his death. The death was so shocking and Abhimanyu's reaction to the same, that fans started asking for a new lead. Jay Soni was already introduced. And now, it's funny that Akshara has lived with Abhinav more than Abhimanyu in her life. A lot of people feel that AbhiRa is no more the endgame. Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ties with Anupamaa, Bigg Boss 16 maintains ratings ahead of finale [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Watch the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans don't want SaiRat anymore

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been facing flak for their storyline. Virat marrying Pakhi and adopting Vinayak, he still being concerned about Pakhi and her well-being over Sai has not gone well with the fans. For a long time now, fans have been demanding a new male lead for Ayesha Singh aka Sai. A lot of online fans feel SaiRat is not the endgame anymore. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16's Priyanka Chahar Choudhary finds a fan in Shilpa Shetty's mom, Rakhi Sawant DEMANDS Rs 1.5 crore from husband and more

Do you think AbhiRa are headed SaiRat way? Vote here:

Whatever happens, there are still fans who want Abhimanyu and Akshara, that is, AbhiRa and Sai and Virat, that is, SaiRat to be the endgame.