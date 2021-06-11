Do you think Sidharth Shukla is the 'Most Desirable Man on TV'? Vote Now

Sidharth Shukla's successful stint on Bigg Boss 13 continues to yield fruits for him. From bagging several music videos, web series and hijacking Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior, Sidharth has been at the top of his game. His fan following continues to grow with each passing day. He made his OTT debut with Broken But Beautiful 3 which has garnered rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla becomes the 'Most Desirable Man on TV' for second time in a row; beats Parth Samthaan, Asim Riaz, Aly Goni and others

The handsome hunk was recently named topped the list of 'Times Most Desirable Man on TV' for second time in a row beating the likes of , Aly Goni, Asim Riaz, , Mohsin Khan, , , Varun Sood, , , , and among others. Based on their popularity on the small screen, votes cast in an online poll and an internal jury, these handsome men on Hindi television with oodles of talent found a spot on the list. Also Read - Is Sidharth Shukla taken? The Broken But Beautiful 3 actor has the answer

While Sidharth is currently riding high on the success of Broken But Beautiful 3, we decided to conduct a poll to determine if the audience feels that Sidharth is the Most Desirable Man on TV. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

Talking about the spot, Sidharth had said, "I like it! Who doesn’t want to be desirable? I don’t mind a permanent spot on this one (laughs!)." When asked what qualities in him makes the actor desirable, he replied, "You know, I would love to ask them what it is that they like about me. If you ask me, I would guess the no-filter attitude. I am who I am, take it or leave it! And I think that honesty is probably what people like the most."