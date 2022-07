Does Zain Imam-Reem Sameer Shaikh's Fanaa - Ishq Main Marjawan deserve a better time slot? Vote Now

Time slots have often played villains with respect to TRPs. The latest show to be suffering is Fanaa - Ishq Main Marjawan. The show is aired at 10. 30 pm, which pits it against one of the biggest TRP gaining serials Yeh Hai Chahatein. Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh fans are upset and feel that the makers and channel need to rethink on the time slot. As we know, other than Naagin 6 and Udaariyaan, the fiction shows of Colors are not doing that well. They have launched many new shows like Sirf Tum, Swaran Ghar, Spy Bahu and others but none of them have hit good numbers. Also Read - International Kissing Day 2022: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and more Bollywood couples who shared pics of passionate lip locks online

Fanaa - Ishq Main Marjawan is the love story of Agastya and Pakhi. The story of the show is quite unique. Zain Imam and Reem Sameer Shaikh make for a good looking pair on screen. Fans have been demanding that they change the show's timings to get better numbers. The lead pair's chemistry is also quite hot. Zain Imam is a popular star who can bring in the numbers. Take a look at the tweets...

No use. We already trend Prime slot for fanaa. What we received back? No response from their side. Waste of time #ColorsTv #Fanaa #FanaaIshqMeinMarjawan we have to accept the fact That baby track and useless leap. Why makers are obsessed with leap tracks? — Sarah (@Sarah_SB19) June 28, 2022

Overall I ain't biased and respect the hardwork of the team, actors and crew but some things like the time slot, tracks and not even a single promo won't help either. Please makers. This show deserves more.#ZainImam • #ReemShaikh • #Fanaa • #FanaaIshqmeinMarjawaan • #Aakhi — Mahi Royal (@Royalxz_) June 27, 2022

#Fanaa deserves better Time slot ?

After choti Sardarni ends, it should be put at 9:30 slot instead of the new serial. I know that won't happen though! — ₜₑₐcᵤₚ (@chai___biscuit) May 19, 2022

Do you feel that the show's time slot should be changed? Let us know through the poll