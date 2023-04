The issue of religious sentiments is becoming a big one in the country. Doordarshan's Ramayan is one of the iconic shows of the nation. We know how the re-run became the most watched show during the pandemic. Now, in a sh0cking development a restro bar in Noida played a dubbed version of Ramayan. In a leaked video we can see that young people are dancing to the beats of music by the DJ as a dubbed version plays on the large screen. The incident happened in Garden Galleria. The club is supposed to be Lord Of The Drinks as per some of the reports. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia leaves fans in awe with her transformation video; some say, 'Aapko ye sab shoba nahi deta'

CASE BOOKED AGAINST THREE PEOPLE BY NOIDA POLICE

As per a news wire, Shakti Avasthy the video went viral on social media on Monday. It is from Gardens Galleria Mall. A case was immediately registered at Sector 39 police station. The co-owner of the bar, its manager and a DJ were booked after the police took cognizance of the clips. Mayank Agarwal and manager Abhishek Soni were held by the cops. Many social media users have expressed rage seeing the clip. They have said that such incidents can harm the peace of civil society as it causes hurt.

A VERY SENSITIVE ISSUE

As we know, this has become a very delicate issue in India. We saw the kind of furore around Besharam Rang. Many right wing radicals took offence to the saffron bikini donned by Deepika Padukone. They said it was against the sentiments of Hindus. Of late, Allu Arjun's Pushpa poster where he dressed up in a look similar to that of Goddess Kali also made people talk. Some even trolled Ajay Devgn for doing a Gutka and being a Shiv Bhakt in Bholaa. Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is pure emotion for many fans. The scene in the restro bar is a confrontation between Arvind Trivedi and Ram Govil who played the role of Lord Ram.